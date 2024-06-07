 First Sainik School in Gorakhpur division to start classes next month - Hindustan Times
First Sainik School in Gorakhpur division to start classes next month

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 08, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The foundation stone of the first Sainik School, a dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was laid on July 23, 2021.

The first Sainik School in the Gorakhpur division is set to begin its educational sessions next month. The admission process for 75 seats each from Class 6 to 9 has already been completed.

Sanik school nagrota cadet's in a Lab (HT File)
Sanik school nagrota cadet's in a Lab (HT File)

The foundation stone of the first Sainik School, a dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was laid on July 23, 2021. The school, constructed on 50 acres of land near the fertilizer corporation plant in Gorakhpur, aims to provide education along with physical training, fitness, and a strong sense of patriotism among the new generation.

This residential school will have separate hostels for girls and boys, with a separate campus for Classes 6 to 12. According to the CM camp office in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath has granted a budget of 4 crore for this school.

District inspector of schools Amarkant Singh confirmed that the admission of 75 students each from Classes 6 to 12 has been completed and classes will begin in July this year.

He said the Sainik School in this division has been a long-pending demand of youths and educational experts, and this school, affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, is now a reality.

He added that youth in the area will benefit from numerous advantages provided by the Sainik School, including a disciplined environment, physical fitness, and a strong sense of patriotism.

