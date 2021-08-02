First waiting list under Right to Education (RTE) to be published on August 8

PUNE The first waiting list under the Right to Education (RTE) will be published on August 8. So far, in the first round, 10,233 students got admission to Class 1 in Pune district. Parents are demanding that the RTE admission process be faster, so that students don’t miss out on the academic year.

Speaking about the first waiting list, Dinkar Temkar, in-charge of RTE Maharashtra said that 96,684 students have registered under RTE in the state.

“There are 9,432 schools registered under RTE across the state. Under the first list of RTE, parents were expected to take admission till July 31. Due to the rising cases of Covid, there was a delay in the admission process. After the unlock process started in June, the admission for the first round started,” said Temkar.

As per the education department, there are 985 schools registered under the RTE in Pune district.

Under RTE, 25 per cent of seats of the unaided private schools are reserved for students from economically backward sections at the entry-level of preschool and Class 1.

For the academic year 2021-2022, there are 982 RTE registered schools in Pune. Of the 55,813 applications, 14,567 students were selected in Pune during the online lottery. There is a vacancy for 14,773 students in Pune district. Of 14,567 students, 8,841 students have sought provisional admission and 10,306 students have confirmed their admission.

Across Maharashtra, there are 82,129 students selected under RTE during the online lottery for this academic year. Of this, 46,328 students have sought provisional admission and 60,176 students have confirmed their admission in the state.

Under the RTE Act, the distance between the residences of the student and the school should be less than three kilometres. The act states the limits of neighbourhood schools as one-kilometre walking distance from the habitation of a child at the primary level, that is for Classes 1 to 5 and within a three-kilometre walking distance for the upper primary level, that is for Classes 6 to 8.