First-ever floating photo exhibition organised at Loktak Lake in Manipur

Union minister Dr RK Ranjan on Thursday inaugurated the first ever three-day floating photo exhibition at the Loktak Lake in Manipur.

The photo exhibition organised by the ministry of information and broadcasting central bureau of communication regional office, Imphal.

Dr Ranjan inaugurated the exhibition along with several other dignitaries namely B Narayanan, director general (North East Zone), and Tongbram Robindro Singh and chairman of MSPDCL, government of Manipur, among others.

88 Manipuri language creatives of “Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan”, and creatives of 11 unsung Manipuri freedom fighters will be displayed in the exhibition, which is open to public till Friday evening.

In his speech, Dr Ranjan said the exhibition showcasing the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to inspire all while highlighting various achievements during the eight-year tenure of Modi’s government.

The union minister said the history of the freedom struggle of India will not be a complete one without including the contributions of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

“With this in mind, the central government is working on a composite history of the freedom struggle, and the Centre aims to include names of at least 100 freedom fighters from the northeast region of the country,” Dr Ranjan said.

Director general (NEZ), Narayanan, said the floating exhibition is aimed at attracting the youth with its novelty and innovativeness.

He also said that more unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from Manipur will be displayed in the upcoming exhibition under the initiative of the bureau.