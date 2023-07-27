Assam man lynched by mob, five arrested under murder charges

Five people were arrested on Wednesday in Assam’s Morigaon district for allegedly beating a man to death. The incident took place late on Monday when an angry mob thrashed three men suspecting them to be cattle smugglers in Ahatguri area. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police shifted them to a local hospital where the doctors declared one of them dead, while two others sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatments now.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain, while the injured have been identified as Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque.

The police have registered a case against the five under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by Hussain’s family members on Tuesday.

Morigaon superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das said they are investigating the matter.

“We have collected many videos of the mob-lynching incident and identified several locals who were involved in the murder and attacking the police. More persons will be arrested,” he said.

Those detained have been identified as Jogeshwar Das, Babuli Das, Ajit Das, Kamaleshwar Das, and Chakrasingha Das.

In another case, a group of people in the state’s Golaghat district beat a youth to death suspecting him to be a thief. The incident happened in Solmari at midnight on Monday, according to the police.

The police arrested seven accused on Wednesday. They have been identified as Putul Das, Prakash Rabha, Ramprasad Das, Rupjyoti Rabha, Upajit Rabha, Swapan Rabha and Ratul Biswas.

The wife of the deceased said her husband went to a shop in the evening to buy some groceries but did not return. The police informed her the next morning that his dead body was found tied to a tree.

