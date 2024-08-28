Five booked for shooting at family to avenge friend’s murder

Gurugram: Five suspects were booked for allegedly opening fire at a family multiple times in an attempt to avenge their friend’s murder, police said on Wednesday. Five suspects were booked for allegedly opening fire at a family multiple times in an attempt to avenge their friend’s murder, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at Bhim Nagar, Sector 6 at about 12.40am on Tuesday when seven to eight members of Chuttan Lal’s family were standing in front of their house to watch a religious event in the neighbourhood, police said.

They said that it was then that the five suspects on three motorcycles arrived near their house and opened fire targeting the family, members of which narrowly managed to escape. According to the police, all of them ran inside the house and locked it after which one of the suspects shot multiple rounds which hit the windows and walls while the other suspects pelted stones.

They said that the family members alerted the police control room following which a patrolling team immediately reached the spot but the suspects had escaped by then. Later, a forensic team also recovered multiple empty cartridges from the spot.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that earlier 20-year-old Ashish Kumar had been shot dead near the Ramlila ground in Bhim Nagar after an altercation on the night of October 19. Was this last year?

“Three people including one of the sons of Lal were arrested for killing Kumar. They are still in jail. The firing on the family was meant to avenge Kumar’s murder,” he said.

The PRO said that the prime suspect who had led the attack was a close friend of the deceased and was present with him when he was shot dead.

“The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the identities of all the suspects have also been ascertained. They will be arrested soon,” he added.

Based on the complaint of Lal’s son Raju Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 287, 3(5) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Gurugram City police station.