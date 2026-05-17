Five dead after car rams into container truck on Purvanchal expressway

Five people, including a woman and two children, were killed after a car rammed into a container truck from behind near the 238th milestone of the Purvanchal Expressway under Kandharapur police station area in Azamgarh district on Saturday, police said. Police officials at the postmortem house. (HT )

They were travelling from Siwan in Bihar to Faridabad in Haryana.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava said that around 2:30 pm on Saturday, police received information through Dial 112 that a speeding car had crashed into the rear of a container truck. The car, coming from Ghazipur, was headed towards Lucknow.

Upon receiving the information, the Kandharapur police force, city circle officer (CO) Shubham Todi along with the police team, fire brigade personnel, and ambulance services immediately reached the accident site.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

After strenuous efforts, the police and rescue teams managed to extricate all five occupants from the vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior superintendent of police, Anil Kumar and circle officer Shubham Todi confirmed that the deceased were identified as Manish Kumar Srivastava (43), his wife Kanchan Devi (40), their daughter Astha Kumari (16), Aditi (11), and one unidentified male (20). All were residents of Village Gayaspur, Siswan Police Station, district Siwan, Bihar.

CO Todi stated that the family members have been informed and post-mortem proceedings are underway. He added that the police and administration would provide all possible assistance when the victims’ relatives arrive.

District magistrate Avinash Kumar and SSP Anil Kumar later reached the post-mortem house and assessed the incident.

The police restored traffic movement after removing the damaged vehicles from the road. Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out at Kandharapur police station, and further investigation into the matter is underway.