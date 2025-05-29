Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five dead in bus-auto collision in Sant Kabir Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 29, 2025 06:08 AM IST

The victims were returning to their native village after visiting Amarjeet’s mother, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a snake bite.

: A road accident claimed the lives of five individuals, including a couple and their son, in Sant Kabir Nagar on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near Kantey on the Khalilabad-Basti road when a roadways bus collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers.

The auto driver sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have taken the bus driver into custody and sent all the deceased for post-mortem examinations (For representation only)
The auto driver sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have taken the bus driver into custody and sent all the deceased for post-mortem examinations (For representation only)

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Amarjeet ,30, his son Arav ,5, and Bhinkha Devi ,65, who died on the spot. Amarjeet’s wife, Sarita ,28, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning. The victims were returning to their native village after visiting Amarjeet’s mother, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a snake bite.

Circle officer Ajeet Chauhan stated that the accident took place around 8:30 pm, causing panic in the area. District magistrate Alok Kumar and superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Meena rushed to the scene and oversaw the rescue operations. The severely injured were taken to the district hospital, where Murati Devi ,32, was declared brought dead.

The auto driver sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have taken the bus driver into custody and sent all the deceased for post-mortem examinations. Two other injured passengers, identified as Geeta ,27, and Sareeta ,28, were referred to BRD Medical College due to their critical condition. Unfortunately, Sareeta passed away early Wednesday morning. District authorities visited the bereaved families on Wednesday and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Five dead in bus-auto collision in Sant Kabir Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On