Five dead in bus-auto collision in Sant Kabir Nagar

A road accident claimed the lives of five individuals, including a couple and their son, in Sant Kabir Nagar on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near Kantey on the Khalilabad-Basti road when a roadways bus collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Amarjeet ,30, his son Arav ,5, and Bhinkha Devi ,65, who died on the spot. Amarjeet’s wife, Sarita ,28, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning. The victims were returning to their native village after visiting Amarjeet’s mother, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a snake bite.

Circle officer Ajeet Chauhan stated that the accident took place around 8:30 pm, causing panic in the area. District magistrate Alok Kumar and superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Meena rushed to the scene and oversaw the rescue operations. The severely injured were taken to the district hospital, where Murati Devi ,32, was declared brought dead.

Two other injured passengers, identified as Geeta ,27, and Sareeta ,28, were referred to BRD Medical College due to their critical condition. Unfortunately, Sareeta passed away early Wednesday morning. District authorities visited the bereaved families on Wednesday and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.