Five dead, six injured as uncontrolled bus rams into vehicles in Aligarh

AGRA: At least five people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries as an uncontrolled bus rammed into a dozen vehicles on Aligarh-Palwal road around 9 pm on Tuesday. The bus driver and conductor, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“The accident took place near Kurana village in Aligarh’s Tappal area. The bus, which was returning to Aligarh after dropping a group of devotees to a religious event in Punjab, mowed down about a dozen vehicles, including four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and bullock carts. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals,” said SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

Among the five victims, four of them hailed from Bulandshahr while the remaining one was a Noida resident. Three of these victims, who were unloading statues from a loader truck when the speeding bus ran over them, died on spot.

Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He also directed concerned officials to visit the accident spot and ensure that the best treatment facilities are provided to those injured in the accident.

After taking the injured to the hospital, police restored the highway for vehicular movements.

