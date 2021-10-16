Home / Cities / Others / Five from state held for killing Goa parking attendant
Five from state held for killing Goa parking attendant

Five persons were arrested from a border check post at Polem, Goa’s southern border with Karnataka, when they attempted to cross back into Karnataka, police said.
The victim, Sagar Naik, 45, who hailed from Anjuna, worked as a parking attendant at the parking lot at the entrance to Goa’s famous Anjuna beach in north Goa. (AFP)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panaji

A parking attendant was murdered allegedly by a group of tourists hailing from Karnataka after a scuffle over pay parking fees at Goa’s Anjuna’s beach on Friday, police said.

The victim, Sagar Naik, 45, who hailed from Anjuna, worked as a parking attendant at the parking lot at the entrance to Goa’s famous Anjuna beach in north Goa, and was assaulted by five male tourists with fists and punches and succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the assault while he was being rushed to hospital, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The police said that the quarrel broke out suddenly. The accused are currently being interrogated.

