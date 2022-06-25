Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730
Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday.
The speeding UP roadways bus rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction at the Unchgaon-Adlispur crossing, under Isanagar police limits, Dhaurahra police said.
Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.
Three of the deceased were identified as bus driver Bal Chandra Mishra aka Ranu (40), bus conductor Nayab Singh, who died at the district hospital and a bus passenger Jamal Khan (45), Avsaf (32) of Kandhali in Shamli district and Sirajul (25) of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, police said.
Two of the half a dozen injured – an unidentified about 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old Ashwini were rushed to the district hospital while the rest of others were sent to Dhaurahra community health centre.
Sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Dhaurahra, Dhirendra Kumar Singh, DSP Sanjay Nath Tiwari, Isanagar police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.
Earlier, on Thursday, Kheri had witnessed tragic casualties of 11 persons including 10 of the same family of Gola in a horrific road accident in Gajraula of Pilibhit district.
DEO KANT PANDEY
3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh
To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps, Ludhiana. The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail
Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit.
Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya. The project's co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.
Draft of BBMP wards notified, but uncertainty looms over elections
The Karnataka government has notified the draft delimitation to expand the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 243, and the same will be posted in the public domain to call for any objections within the next 15 days. Not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes will also be included, the government added.
