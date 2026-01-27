Five minor girls flee Vrindavan protection home; two return home

Five minor girls of the Rajkiya Balika Sanrakshan Grah (girls’ protection home) in Vrindavan, Mathura district, escaped from the home, late on Monday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Two of the five girls have reached their respective homes in Mahavan and Nauhjheel areas in the district, while efforts are on to trace the remaining three.

The remaining three girls are residents of Agra and Aligarh districts.

A case has been registered on the complaint filed by an official of the social welfare department.

Shlok Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, reached the Rajkiya Balika Sarankshan Grah, in Mathura district, on Tuesday and interacted with staff and officials. Later, he interacted with the media.

“Information was received at about 1 am on Tuesday about five girl inmates moving out of the protection home during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Officials from the district social welfare department have reached here and a case has been registered under relevant provisions on a complaint received by an official of the social welfare department.

“Two out of these five minor girls have been recovered but search is on for the other three for which police teams have been constituted. CCTV footage is being checked and those living near the protection home are being questioned to know more about the incident,” the SSP Mathura said, adding that action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

The Rajkiya Balika Sanrakshan Grah is located in Chaitanya Vihar Colony of Vrindavan. According to information provided by Gayatri Verma, shelter home superintendent, the girls fled between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on Monday by covering themselves in blankets, a scene captured in CCTV footage.