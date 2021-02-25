IND USA
Five officials of auto firm booked after worker dies; wife alleges robot caused fatal mishap

PUNE: Five officials of an automobile multinational were booked after a worker died on the company premises Wednesday morning in Chakan
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:47 PM IST

PUNE: Five officials of an automobile multinational were booked after a worker died on the company premises Wednesday morning in Chakan.

According to a police complaint filed by his wife, Umesh Ramesh Dhake (44), a resident of Dutt Nagar in Alandi, died due to the alleged malfunction of a robot.

Dhake is a native of Denanagar in Bhusawal, Jalgaon.

A complaint was lodged by Priya Ramesh Dhake (43), who works as a domestic help, according to police.

The man was rushed to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital after the incident at 8:15am and was declared dead at the hospital sometime after 10am, according to the police report.

The man was working with a welding machine near a robot whose sensors were allegedly malfunctioning, according to the complainant.

The robot allegedly fell on Dhake and caused injuries to his head and back, according to his wife.

Company officials also allegedly failed to provide him with safety gear like helmet, gloves, and boots, the wife’s complaint stated.

Despite several requests for a company statement, there was no response.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chakan police station.

