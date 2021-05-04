Five police SUVs to ferry Covid patients in Kaithal

The Kaithal district police have deputed five sport utility vehicles as ambulances for Covid patients in district.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh said that the SUVs were provided to the district police and now will be run as ambulances to ferry Covid patients.

He said the ambulances will provide free services to patients and relief to the infected persons as rent of ambulances have increased following surge in cases.

According to the SP, Kaithal DSP Raj Singh has been appointed as nodal officer. People can take the help of these vehicles by dialing helpline 108. He added that these vehicles, however, do not have oxygen facilities for patients.

OXYGEN PLANT STARTS IN KARNAL HOSPITAL

To meet the rising demand of liquid oxygen, a dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plant was made operational at the Karnal civil hospital on Tuesday. The plant has a capacity to produce 200l oxygen per minute.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said with starting of the unit, the demand for oxygen in the civil hospital will be easily fulfilled. He said the plant was approved by PM Modi and around ₹14 lakh have been spent to set up this plant.

He added that this plant’s operations are free of cost. The oxygen will be generated from atmospheric air with the PSA technique and the hospital will have a direct supply of oxygen via pipeline.