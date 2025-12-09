The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special court in Aurangabad, presided over by Judge Laxmi Kant Mishra, on Wednesday sentenced five accused in a triple murder case to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 on each of the convicts. Five sentenced to life imprisonment for triple murder in Aurangabad

Special Public Prosecutor Shiv Lal Mehta said the court held Arjun Bhuiyan, Shravan Bhuiyan, Vicky alias Vikas Bhuiyan, Sonu Bhuiyan and Gopal Bhuiyan guilty of killing three members of a family at their native Vishnubandh village under the Dev police station area on the evening of May 13, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of a woman from the victims’ family. Two girls had gone out to collect firewood when four youths allegedly molested them. The accused fled when the girls raised an alarm and villagers rushed to the spot. The family members confronted the youths, leading to a heated exchange.

Later, the youths, accompanied by some associates, returned armed with sharp weapons and allegedly attacked the victims’ family. Dipu alias Fenku Bhuiyan, Dipak Bhuiyan and Rameshwar Bhuiyan were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

Police filed a charge-sheet against the five accused, and charges were framed on October 8, 2021. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses during the trial, following which the court convicted the five under Sections 302 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, the special public prosecutor said.