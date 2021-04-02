For second time in row, PAU Kisan Mela to be held virtually

The visual spectacle of Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will be held online for the second year in a row as the offline event was cancelled in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana.

Earlier, the PAU authorities had decided to hold the Kisan Mela offline in April PAU premises.

The biannual affair was also cancelled in March last year due to the pandemic and was held virtually in September during the Rabi season. As per PAU authorities, the virtual event had witnessed a participation of 2.66 lakh persons from India and abroad.

The online mela at the sub-stations of Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Ballowal Saunkhri had received a timid response. One of the online melas held at Bathinda also drew criticism due to low attendance and continuous internet issues.

Event could have had political overtones

As PAU Kisan Mela always attracts political attention, the timing of the offline event was also significant as it was being organised at a time when farmer unions were at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the three contentious farm laws. It was being anticipated that the mela could have political overtones as there’s less than a year left for the assembly polls.

However, without any prior announcement, the farmers were informed about the event being held virtually during the PAU live programme on Thursday.

Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, said the Kisan Melas were organised twice a year during March and September for Kharif and Rabi seasons. Due to the pandemic, virtual melas are being organised, he said, adding that the two-day event was all set to be held on April 5 and 6.

During the mela, videos of field demonstrations, farm machinery and latest agricultural recommendations will be uploaded on the website portal of Kisan Mela. Farmers, farm women and rural youth can participate by logging in on the website, added Mahal.

Farmers can also attend the mela on Facebook and YouTube.