Man held after exchange of gunfire leaves med intern injured at AMU

AGRA An exchange of gunfire between two groups left a medical student injured near the Library Canteen of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The victim, identified as Anika Roshan Khayal, sustained a gunshot wound to her ankle. Quick police intervention led to the arrest of the accused, Mehtab, in a raid at Nadeem Tareen Hall. The incident occurred at 3:45 pm on Wednesday, prompting concerns about violence on the university campus. AMU (File photo)

AMU’s Proctor, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, provided details in a video statement, confirming the injury to Anika Roshan Khayal, an intern at JN Medical College of AMU. “She has received medical attention and is in stable condition,” assured Prof Wasim Ali. The incident led to a police raid at Nadeem Tareen Hall, resulting in Mehtab’s arrest. Two associates managed to escape the scene. Mehtab, the main accused, had a criminal history and had previously been arrested, according to Prof Wasim.

Superintendent of Police for Aligarh, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, reported that the police received information about the firing incident on the AMU campus. An official case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh. In an official statement, SP City at Aligarh, Mrigank Shekhar Tripathi, said, “The injured girl is out of danger, and legal formalities are underway.”

Rajeev Kumar, the in-charge at Civil Lines police station, confirmed Mehtab’s arrest and said, “Others involved are currently unidentified in the case registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. We are in communication with AMU officials regarding the presence of outsiders and former students engaging in violence on the university campus.”

This incident, like previous ones, appears to be connected to a hall where students reside. The AMU administration, in coordination with Aligarh police, is actively addressing these concerns. “We are not turning a blind eye to these incidents, which are a matter of concern. We are working closely with the police to curb violence on the university campus,” affirmed the AMU Proctor.

Interestingly, the Aligarh police unit has said that Mehtab is a former AMU student. However, the AMU proctorial department has denied that arrested accused was ex-student of AMU. None of those involved in firing on Wednesday were students of AMU, said Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali. “There is no detail available in university record related to accused Mehtab being student of AMU. Mehtab has never been awarded any degree, certificate or diploma by AMU as per records of university,” said deputy proctor of AMU, Ali Nawaz Zaidi.