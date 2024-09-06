Former Faizabad MP objects to ‘mafia presence’, leaves BJP press meet in Ayodhya

Objecting to alleged mafia presence at a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Faizabad MP Lallu Singh left the stage set up for the event here. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“I cannot sit with the mafia,” said Lallu Singh as he abruptly left the press conference organised by the BJP state leadership in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Although Lallu Singh refrained from explicitly naming individuals, he unequivocally gestured towards BJP leader and Block Pramukh Sangh president Shivendra Singh, who was seated on the stage.

“Mafia was present on the stage and I can never associate myself with such elements. I have consistently fought against the mafia, as they exploit and oppress the society,” said Lallu Singh.

The press conference was convened by BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai at the Ayodhya circuit house on Wednesday regarding the party’s ongoing membership drive.

Shivendra Singh was booked for attempt to murder and under the Gangsters Act and lodged in Faizabad jail in 2018. Later, he was shifted to Barabanki jail.

“Former MP Lallu Singh personally campaigned throughout his entire election alongside notorious criminals and hardened history-sheeters, which ultimately led to his downfall in the election,” Shivendra Singh said.

He added, “Notably, he enlisted the support of Santosh Singh Ghatampur, a top-tier criminal accused of numerous loots, attempted murders, and murders, to join his campaign team.” Shivendra Singh emphasised, “As a BJP leader, I have consistently extended my support to Lallu Singh during his election campaigns.” Shivendra Singh also shared his photographs with Lallu Singh

When asked when he joined BJP, Shivendra said, “I am in BJP since my student days. I never shifted to any other party. I contested the students union election as an ABVP candidate.”

“There are some cases against me since my student politics days,” he added.

When contacted, the BJP’s Ayodhya spokesperson Rajneesh Singh said, “I have no idea when Shivendra Singh joined the BJP. However, Lallu Singh has always adhered to political decorum throughout his political career. He has consistently distanced himself from criminals in his political endeavours, never aligning with them.”

In June, Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad, the INDIA bloc candidate, by a margin of 54,567 votes. Prasad got 5,54,289 votes and Singh bagged 4,99,722 votes.