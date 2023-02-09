Home / Cities / Others / Former Magadh varsity V-C surrenders, sent to jail

Former Magadh varsity V-C surrenders, sent to jail

others
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The vice-chancellor is accused of having illegal assets to the tune of Rs20 crore in the printing of OMR sheets

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Prof Rajendra Prasad, former vice-chancellor of Magadh University, in Bihar, surrendered before the special magistrate court of justice Manish Dwivedi, in Patna, on Wednesday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The development comes two days after a raid at his residence in Azad Chowk locality, in Gorakhpur.

Though his advocate moved a bail application immediately after surrender, it was rejected by the court.

The vice-chancellor is accused of having illegal assets to the tune of Rs20 crore in the printing of OMR sheets.

The Supreme Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after rejecting his bail application on July 22, 2022.

A case had been registered against him under section 120 B and 420 of IPC in September 2021. Since then, the former V-C was out of reach and the special vigilance unit had raided his house on February 5 this year.

Earlier, the special vigilance team from Bihar had raided his residence on November 17, 2021 and had recovered 3 crore from his room along with records of 30 crore property in his and his wife’s name.

Parsad was HoD of defence studies at DDU Gorakhpur University and as ad-hoc vice-chancellor from 2011 to 2016. He was considered to be close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out