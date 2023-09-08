Former Meghalaya MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang quits BJP, to join NPP on Sept 13

A day after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Mawsynram legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang on Thursday announced his decision to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on September 13. Himalaya M Shangpliang. (Image from X (formerly Twitter))

“I am planning to join the NPP on September 13 at the state party headquarters,” Shangpliang, who is also currently the adviser to the education department, told journalists.

Asked if he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Shillong seat, the former legislator said, “I am making it very clear to you that I am joining the NPP without any conditions. Once I join the NPP, I will be a member of the party and whatever responsibility the high command gives me, I am ready to shoulder that.”

He also refused to comment on the recent statement made by deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar that Shangpliang is one of the ticket aspirants for the Shillong seat.

“I leave it to the judgment and the wisdom of the high command of the NPP to utilize my services to the best of my abilities and I am ready to serve the NPP with any responsibility given by them,” he said.

Shangpliang said he has decided to join the NPP after seeing how chief minister Conrad K Sangma has brought drastic change and development in Meghalaya over the last five years.

“Therefore, I thought the NPP is the only party that perhaps could provide the people of the state with the sense of security, the sense of development and a (better) future,” he added.

Further, Shangpliang claimed that more than 2,000 party workers holding responsible positions in the Mawsynram BJP unit have also tendered their resignations to the state president and will be joining the NPP on September 12.

“Prior to my resignation, I had met all my leaders in Mawsynram and taken their consent that we are moving out of the BJP. On September 13, all my top leaders will be escorting me for my induction (into the NPP),” he said.

The former Mawsynram legislator also denied claims made by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie that he wanted the MDA to set up a common candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I have never discussed Lok Sabha elections with Mawrie. I have never even asked for a ticket nor was there any discussion about some common candidate or something...,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shangpliang said there are flaws in the state BJP leadership due to “too many internal conflicts and nepotism”.

“I did not see any better future in the BJP here though I would have loved to remain in the party. But there were lots of other issues. There were internal conflicts, there was nepotism which undermined the growth of the party. If we have to work for the welfare of the people, then such things should not find a room... Therefore, I thought the best way is to quit the party,” he said.

