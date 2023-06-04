‘Players from small states can do better than those from big cities’: Klusener

With their talent and dedication, players from small states can do better than those from big cities, former South African cricketer Lance Klusener said on Saturday after reaching Agartala to take charge as the coach of Tripura team for the upcoming domestic season. Lance Klusener. (File)

“You may lack infrastructure but with talent and dedication, one can do better than those from big cities. We can provide guidance and support, but passion should come from inside,” he said.

“In sports, you may think it hard to represent your country. Coming from a small place, I can understand the challenges. MS Dhoni and I faced it and many others who come from small states, face it. That’s why I came here to support them with the best possible facilities,” said Klusener.

Known for his aggressive batting and fast medium swing bowling, Klusener has signed an agreement with the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for 100 days. He said that he is yet to finalise details of his 100-day coaching plan.

Many former cricketers and coaches applied for the post of coaches advertised by the TCA for various cricket teams including under 15, under 16, under 19, girls’ teams, senior teams etc. at the end of March. But the TCA sorted Klusener and former Australian cricketer and Sri Lankan coach Dav Whatmore.

“Dav could not make it finally due to his personal problems. Later, we talked to Klusener who agreed to coach for 100 days as he has other assignments in Afghanistan and South Africa,” TCA vice president Timir Chanda said earlier.

Earlier, former Indian player Asish Kapoor had come to coach the state cricketers.

