Kerala college election impersonation: Ex-SFI leader, ex-principal surrender

ByVishnu Varma
Jul 04, 2023 04:18 PM IST

The Kerala high court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail applications filed by the accused and asked them to appear before the investigating officers

Former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader A Visakh and ex-college principal GJ Shaiju, accused of impersonation and forgery in the election of university union councillor in Kerala, surrendered before the Kattakkada police on Tuesday.

Representational image. (HT File Photo)
It is alleged that Visakh’s name was sent to the university by Shaiju as university union councillor instead of AS Anagha, who had actually won the election held at the Kattakkada Christian College. Documents were allegedly forged in order to forward Visakh’s name to the university when he had not even contested the college election held in December last year.

After the issue came to light, Visakh was expelled from the SFI and Shaiju removed as college principal and debarred from all duties for five years.

