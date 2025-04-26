Former ZP member shot dead in Firozabad dist market place

Former Zila Panchayat member, Pappu Kushwaha, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohammadabad market, within the limits of Tundla police station of Firozabad district, on Saturday. Police termed the murder as a crime arising out of old enmity. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Firozabad, Saurabh Dixit, said that the Tundla police station received information about the attack on Pappu Kushwaha.

“Police from nearby police stations reached the spot where unidentified accused shot at Pappu Kushwaha. He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was declared dead,” Dixit said.

“Initial investigations have revealed that it might be the work of those living in front of the house of Pappu Kushwaha as both families - from the same caste - had old enmity. In 2016, Pappu Kushwaha’s son was booked in murder case and was sent to jail,” he said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of old enmity that the family of the deceased had locally. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and forensic experts besides others have been called to collect evidence. On the basis of the complaint received, a case will be registered under relevant sections,” the SSP said.

“Two teams have been constituted which will work under supervision of SP, city, Firozabad, to ensure the arrest of the accused,” he added.

Pappu Kushwaha was active in politics and while being associated with the BSP, he had won election for District Panchayat membership.