Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former ZP member shot dead in Firozabad dist market place

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 26, 2025 08:53 PM IST

Pappu Kushwaha was active in politics and while being associated with the BSP, he had won election for District Panchayat membership

Former Zila Panchayat member, Pappu Kushwaha, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohammadabad market, within the limits of Tundla police station of Firozabad district, on Saturday. Police termed the murder as a crime arising out of old enmity.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Firozabad, Saurabh Dixit, said that the Tundla police station received information about the attack on Pappu Kushwaha.

“Police from nearby police stations reached the spot where unidentified accused shot at Pappu Kushwaha. He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was declared dead,” Dixit said.

“Initial investigations have revealed that it might be the work of those living in front of the house of Pappu Kushwaha as both families - from the same caste - had old enmity. In 2016, Pappu Kushwaha’s son was booked in murder case and was sent to jail,” he said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of old enmity that the family of the deceased had locally. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and forensic experts besides others have been called to collect evidence. On the basis of the complaint received, a case will be registered under relevant sections,” the SSP said.

“Two teams have been constituted which will work under supervision of SP, city, Firozabad, to ensure the arrest of the accused,” he added.

Pappu Kushwaha was active in politics and while being associated with the BSP, he had won election for District Panchayat membership.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Former ZP member shot dead in Firozabad dist market place
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On