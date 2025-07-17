Four arrested for Agra double murder

Four people, including a minor, were arrested as police claimed to work out the double murder that took place within limits of Kirawali police station of Agra district on Monday. The brother and nephew of one of the deceased were amongst the accused arrested. Agra police assigned a property dispute as the reason for the crime. The brother and nephew of one of the deceased were amongst the accused arrested. (For representation only)

The three arrested Ajay Pal Singh, Manish Kumar and Dharmendra were arrested by police and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday while the minor son of Ajay Pal Singh is to be tried by juvenile court.

“The dispute was over paternal property between Ajay Pal Singh and Krishna Pal Singh, the two brothers and both had conflicts in the past also. The panchayat in the village had decided the matter but the accused, Ajay Pal, was not happy with it and planned to get rid of his brother Krishna Pal and got him murdered. Netra Pal, a history-sheeter, was killed because Krishna Pal was with him,” stated DCP Sharma.

The complainant who filed the FIR after death of Krishna Pal was himself found to be accused and was arrested because police investigation nailed him for having hatched the plan to get his brother murdered by his minor son and two other accused on the payment of money, informed DCP Agra West (Rural).

The bodies of two friends in their 30s were found in a dry canal on Monday morning within the limits of the Kirawali police station of Agra Commissionerate. Angry villagers blocked a road and police officials had to assure them of quick action before the blockade was lifted.

During investigations, it was found that Netra Pal was a history sheeter and Krishna Pal had a dispute with the family over property, informed Anuj Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police, Agra, (Rural West) on Tuesday evening, at a press briefing after the arrest of three accused.