Four booked for abduction, giving minor boy for adoption

Daraganj police here on Wednesday lodged an FIR against four persons, including two women, for allegedly abducting a four-year-old boy and giving him for adoption to someone with the help of forged documents. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the child’s mother and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, police said. (Pic for representation)

In her complaint, Suman Gupta of Mori area of Daraganj said that she used to live with her two sons aged 4 and 9 after her husband’s death some years back. She said that one Usha Devi, Prachi Pathak, Anjani Gupta and Murari Gupta who were her neighbours befriended her.

In July 2022, the accused took photographs of her and her children along with her Aadhaar card on pretext of providing LPG connection under Ujjwala Scheme. A few days later, the accused took her four-year-old son on some pretext and sold him to one Anand Kumar Modanwal of Mirzapur. They used photographs and documents to forge fake adoption papers.

Despite repeated requests, the accused did not return her son following which she approached police. However, the cops did not take action on her complaint. Suman Gupta then approached the CJM court in March this year when the accused issued threats to her and refused to return her son.

SHO of Daraganj police station Tushar Tyagi said an FIR has been registered on the instructions of the court issued recently and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, he added.