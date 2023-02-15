Four infants from Rajkiya Bal Griha die within 4 days in Lucknow, magisterial probe ordered

LUCKNOW In a tragic incident, four infants, who were brought into the city’s Rajkiya Bal Griha in December last year, died of ill-health between February 10 and 14. Another two infants from the government shelter are undergoing treatment in a hospital. While the deaths have sent the concerned officials into a tizzy, authorities of the government shelter have claimed that the infants had arrived in poor health and their conditions worsened through the winters.

Taking cognisance, a show-cause notice has been issued to Kinshuk Tripathi, superintendent of the shelter home. His response is expected by February 16 morning. Also, a magisterial inquiry and post-mortem of the bodies have been ordered. Meanwhile, doctors at the Civil Hospital have ruled out any negligence in providing medical attention to the victims. They have testified that the children were admitted in critical conditions, and the shelter home authorities did not cause any delay in efforts to get them proper treatment.

Notably, the infants were admitted to the hospital after their preliminary check-ups revealed poor health or when their health conditions started showing signs of deterioration. Two of them developed severe fevers, another one had trouble breathing, and one of them even suffered from pneumonia and was also diagnosed with thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder).

Earlier, in January, Tripathi had told HT that children’s rooms were installed with all-weather air conditioners. Similarly, the dispensary, where children aged 0-2.5 years are kept, was also installed with the same facility. However, the chief medical officer’s team that inspected the government shelter last month has claimed negligence on part of the authorities in providing adequate care to children during the winter months of December and January. The team suspects that the ‘negligence’ may have been the cause of the unfortunate deaths.

“The CMO’s (chief medical officer) team said that the unit for infants at the shelter was overcrowded and that there should not be more than 14 infants in one room that size -- we were not aware of this. Currently, our facility has 27 infants in one room but we have cleared out the nursery classroom next door and are repurposing it into another infants’ unit,” added Tripathi.

One of the children currently undergoing treatment is a year-and-a-half old. The child was brought to the home less than a week ago. He remains in a critical condition at the Civil Hospital. Tests have revealed that the platelet count of the child is extremely low. The other child, four months old, is being treated at Lok Bandhu Hospital as she had developed a fever and diarrhoea.

“It is extremely unfortunate that we lost four children but we did our best. As soon as their health deteriorated, we took them to the hospital. Some of them had to be admitted twice over the course of less than two months,” added Tripathi.