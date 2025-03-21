Four members of inter-state ATM card fraud gang arrested in Ballia after encounter

Four members of an inter-state gang involved in ATM card fraud were arrested after an encounter with police on Hridayachak Trisection-Pipa Bridge road under Haldi police station area in Ballia in the early hours on Thursday, police said. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the police retaliation, they said. (For representation only)

The police recovered two pistols, four cartridges, 63 ATM cards, a car, and ₹7,688 in from the accused.

The injured miscreant, Bachcha Lal, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The other accused have been identified as Saheb Mahto, Madan Mahato, and Lalbabu Mahato. They all are residents of Motihari (East Champaran) in Bihar, police said.

Additional superintendent of police (South), Ballia, Kripa Shankar said that the police received a tip-off about the presence of four people involved in ATM card fraud. Following which, the police attempted to stop the vehicle for checking, however, the suspects got out of the car and tried to flee.

During the chase, one of the accused opened fire at them, prompting the police team, led by station house officer Vishwadeep, to retaliate. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the accused, Bachcha Lal got shot in the right leg, before the police arrested all four accused, he added.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to being a part of a gang involved in ATM cards fraud. They targeted people, duped them into handing over their ATM cards, then withdrew or transferred their money. They also confessed that they duped multiple people in Ballia and other districts of the state and Delhi as well, the ASP added.

