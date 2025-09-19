Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Four men die after bike hits electric pole in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 03:10 am IST

All four victims were riding on the same motorbike. The rider, Ashutosh ,24, lost control of the vehicle before it hit the pole with great force.

: Four young men lost their lives in a road accident late Wednesday night in the Shivkuti area of Prayagraj. The crash happened near the old cantonment school when a motorbike crashed into a roadside electric pole, police said.

After the accident, local residents informed the police. Officers from the Shivkuti police station reached the spot and took the injured youths to the Trauma Centre at SRN Hospital (For representation only)

All four victims were riding on the same motorbike. The rider, Ashutosh ,24, lost control of the vehicle before it hit the pole with great force. The other three were identified as Shani Gautam ,16, Golu ,17, and Adarsh ,18.

Police said the group was on their way to watch a Ravana procession in Katra after attending a birthday celebration. After the accident, local residents informed the police. Officers from the Shivkuti police station reached the spot and took the injured youths to the Trauma Centre at SRN Hospital. Doctors declared Ashutosh, Shani, and Adarsh dead on arrival. Golu, the only one alive at the time, died later during the early hours of Thursday. Shivkuti Station House Officer (SHO) Rukumpal Singh said that early investigations suggest the bike hit the electric pole at high speed. “We are checking CCTV footage from the area to understand exactly what happened,” he added.

