A sessions court in Sasaram has sentenced a woman, her husband, her father and her brother to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of the woman’s lover seven years ago. Four sentenced to life for murder in Rohtas

The incident took place on March 4, 2019, when Mannu Kumar was murdered at Bhagwanpur village under Agrer police station limits in Rohtas district. His stomach was slit open and his genitals were cut off and later found hanging from a tree.

The deceased’s father, Ashok Chaudhary, lodged an FIR accusing his son’s married girlfriend, Suman Devi alias Chuman Devi, her husband Prabhakar Singh alias Prakash Chaudhary— a resident of Majhigaon village under Khiri police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh— and her father Dudheshwar Chaudhary and brother Phoolchand Chaudhary, both residents of Bhagwanpur village.

According to the prosecution, Mannu Kumar and Suman Devi, who were co-villagers, had been in a relationship for a long time. The affair allegedly continued even after the woman’s marriage in Uttar Pradesh. A village panchayat was convened to resolve the issue, but the relationship persisted.

The prosecution alleged that the woman, her husband and family members then conspired to eliminate Mannu Kumar. Suman Devi reportedly came to her parental home along with her husband and allegedly called Mannu Kumar around 7.30 pm, asking him to meet her. He left his house without informing his family. His body was found the next morning in a mustard field.

The charge-sheet stated that the accused stabbed Mannu Kumar, slit open his stomach with a dagger and mutilated his body by cutting off his genitals, which were later hung from a tree.

Police found the allegations to be true during investigation and submitted a charge-sheet against all four accused.

The court of district and additional sessions judge-IV Anil Kumar held all the accused guilty of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of the convicts and directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim’s family, Additional Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar Singh said.