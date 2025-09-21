Four students allege ragging at Allahabad University hostel; seven seniors served notices

Four students from Allahabad University’s PC Banerjee Hostel have filed complaints of ragging through the Union Ministry of Education’s Anti-Ragging Portal. Following the reports, the university administration took swift action to address the issue. The university has issued warnings to those found involved and served notices to seven senior students suspected of the misconduct. Officials added that the students have also been instructed to vacate the hostel premises. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the complaints first-year BA students have accused second and third-year seniors of calling them late at night and allegedly forcing them into obscene conversations and the use of abusive language.

Acting swiftly, on the night of September 19, the university’s proctorial board, along with security personnel and Colonelganj police, conducted a surprise midnight inspection at the hostel. Varsity officials said they also spoke individually with several first-year students to get a clearer picture of the situation.

AU Proctor prof Rakesh Singh confirmed that complaints had also been filed through the Uttar Pradesh Government’s grievance cell as well as the university’s Proctor’s Office. He said he promptly informed vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava and the registrar before initiating an inquiry.

Prof Singh stated that the inquiry revealed several serious violations. Some senior students had been giving inappropriate instructions to juniors over WhatsApp calls and messages. After news of the raid spread, WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages urging others to immediately stop ragging activities, he added.

During the inspection, authorities seized several high-powered coil heaters, which are prohibited in hostels for safety reasons. They also found that some students were staying in the hostel without valid university admission or registration.

The case has been formally reported to hostel superintendent Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who had earlier served eviction notices to seven students implicated in previous ragging incidents.

An inquiry into the matter is ongoing, and the administration is considering strict disciplinary measures. Meanwhile, special counselling sessions have been arranged to support first-year students, helping them rebuild confidence and settle into campus life, the proctor said.

