Four women killed, 11 others injured in Chhattisgarh accident

Four women were killed, and 11 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in on Thursday night rammed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said on Friday. Police said the workers of a private company were returning home after work when the vehicle met with the accident.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree between Arjuni and Raitapali villages. Some passers-by called up an ambulance, alerted the police and shifted the injured to a local community health centre.

The four were identified as Sumitra Bai, Saroj Bai, 50, Shivkumari Sahu, 45, and Jainatri Bai, 40.

The 11 injured have been shifted to a hospital in Rajnandgaon. Police said the driver, who is among the injured, is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, and was speeding when the accident took place.