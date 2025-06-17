Four-year-old killed by mother and stepfather

: A woman, with the help of her second husband, allegedly killed her four-year-old son from her first marriage in the Godhana area under Meerganj police station limits in Jaunpur district, police said on Monday. The investigation revealed that Reshma’s first husband, Aziz, was seeking custody of the child, but Reshma wanted to keep him (For representation only)

The incident came to light when the woman, Reshma, arrived at her maternal home in Barawa on Monday morning with the body of her son, Ilyas. Reshma was earlier married to Wahid Ali of Chitaipur, Pratapgarh, and the couple had a child together. However, due to family issues, they separated.

A few months ago, Reshma remarried. Her second husband, Atiq, is a resident of Jagdishpur. Since then, the couple had been living in a rented house in Godhana. After seeing the child’s body, Reshma’s first husband, Aziz, informed the police and accused Reshma and her second husband of murdering his son.

Meerganj police station in-charge, Vinod Anchal, reached the spot and took the body into custody. It was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Additional superintendent of Police (Rural), Atish Kumar Singh, said injury marks were found on the child’s body. During the probe, police learned that Reshma had tried to take her son’s body elsewhere, raising suspicion. When questioned strictly, she confessed that she and her second husband, Atiq, killed Ilyas during the night between Sunday and Monday.

The investigation revealed that Reshma’s first husband, Aziz, was seeking custody of the child, but Reshma wanted to keep him. Atiq allegedly did not want the child in their lives. Following her confession, both Reshma and Atiq were arrested, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meerganj police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Chanchal has been instructed to take further legal action. The investigation is ongoing.