Fraudsters pay trader 25 lakh to cheat him of 3 crore

Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹3 crore after involving him in an investment fraud, police said on Thursday. The suspects had credited ₹ 25 lakh into the bank account of the victim to win his trust after which he readily transferred money into the bank accounts of the suspects losing a total amount of ₹ 3 crore. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the 38-year-old victim, a resident of Sector 22, is a garment trader with business interests in Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of the national capital region.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the police, the suspects had credited ₹25 lakh into the bank account of the victim to win his trust after which he readily transferred money into the bank accounts of the suspects losing a total amount of ₹3 crore, around ten days ago.

A senior police officer said that the victim came in contact with the suspects through an advertisement on a social media platform.

“After initial training on investments in the stock market and initial public offerings, the suspects made him download a mobile application to track the profit or loss on his investment. However, this application was false and the figures displayed on it were actually fed by the fraudsters,” he said.

Investigators said that after the victim made the initial investment, the suspects displayed via the app that he had earned a huge profit. They allowed him to withdraw his investment and profit. The victim assumed that he was withdrawing money using the app but actually they separately credited ₹25 lakh into his bank account making him trust them and lose all his savings, police said.

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime), said they had served notices to all the banks in whose accounts the victim’s money was transferred to know details of the holders.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cybercrime police station (west) on Tuesday.