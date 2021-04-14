Free online coaching for aspiring teachers to begin from April 15

The Uttar Pradesh government will start free online coaching for TET, DLED and B.Ed candidates, on the pattern of Abhyudaya coaching, to help them get the required assistance to clear the competitive examinations.

The Basic Education department in the state announced that free online coaching will be provided to the candidates at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

Pawan Sachan, principal of DIET, will upload the first video related to the Basic Education examination on the official Youtube channel of DIET on April 15. The online classes will run on a regular basis from Thursday.

Pawan Sachan said, “Earlier, we decided to conduct free offline classes for TET candidates but in view of the COVID-19 surge, online classes will be run via Youtube and Google Meet.”

He said that on the orientation day on April 13, over 500 candidates applied to join the classes via Google Meet. “But because over 100 people cannot be added to Google Meet, the video was uploaded on YouTube,” he said.

As many as six experts will teach students how to better prepare for the examinations. This will be of great help to the candidates preparing for TET.

Videos created by subject matter experts will be also uploaded on the channel from Thursday onwards.

Sachan said every 15 days, a model test will be conducted which will be based on TET pattern. This will help candidates to prepare for the exam along with the studies.

The motive behind starting online coaching is to provide assistance to the students who want to prepare for teaching examinations but are unable to do it due to financial restrictions.