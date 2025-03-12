Free Ujjwala refills to benefit both communities: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said as the distribution of free gas cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana coincides with Holi and Ramzan, members of both the communities will benefit from this initiative. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak during the distribution of LPG cylinder refill subsidy to beneficiaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana', in Lucknow. (PTI)

He formally launched the scheme at the Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow on Wednesday, distributing ₹1,890 crore subsidy for gas cylinder refills to 1.86 crore eligible families in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The ministers in charge of various districts also joined the programme by video link.

Highlighting the transformation brought by the scheme, the chief minister said, “Once people had to pay bribes for gas connections, today 10 crore families across the country have received this facility free of cost. The free gas cylinders are being provided on Holi and Diwali.”

Addressing the beneficiaries, the chief minister said the Ujjwala Yojana was launched in 2016, benefiting 10 crore families across the country, including nearly two crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to its 2021 election promise—ensuring free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali, if re-elected in 2022.

“Since then, the initiative has been implemented annually to help people celebrate their festivals easily. With Holi and Ramzan falling together this year, the scheme will bring joy to even more households,” he said.

Earlier, the people had to pay a bribe of ₹25,000-30,000 for a gas connection, and even during festivals, cylinders were often unavailable, he said.

The Ujjwala Yojana was launched to protect underprivileged women from smoke-related health hazards, ensuring that the benefits reach everyone without discrimination, he added.

Highlighting his government commitment to food security he said, “80,000 ration dealers in Uttar Pradesh are distributing free rations to 15 crore people through 3.6 crore ration cards. Since 2017, e-POS machines have brought transparency to the ration distribution system, effectively curbing black marketing.”

For the past five years, including the COVID-19 crisis, free rations have been provided every month to 80 crore people nationwide, including 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged, farmers and girls, the chief minister said 22 lakh girls in the state have received financial assistance of ₹25,000 each for education, while the marriages of four lakh women have been solemnised under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

From April 2025, the marriage assistance for women will be increased to ₹1 lakh. After the board examination results, meritorious girls will be provided with scooties, and working women will receive residential facilities under the Ahilyabai Holkar scheme, he said.

In a significant boost to farmers, the government has increased the wheat procurement price by ₹150, raising it to ₹2,425 per quintal, he said.

The ration shops in rural areas are being transformed into Annapurna Bhavans, where essential goods, electricity bill payment facilities, and warehousing will be available under one roof, he said.

The construction of over 2,000 Annapurna Bhavans is currently underway. The village secretariats now provide online services for income, caste, birth, and death certificates, making essential services more accessible to the people, he said.

The chief minister said,once considered a BIMARU state, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India’s second-largest economy. It will play major role in India becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, he added.

Speaking on the recently concluded Mahakumbh, he said over 66.3 crore devotees participated, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s immense spiritual and cultural strength.

He praised the collective efforts of officers and employees across all departments, stating that their dedication during the Mahakumbh enhanced the state’s global reputation.

Those not yet registered for the Ujjwala Yojana should get themselves registered to avail its benefits, he said. People should celebrate Holi peacefully and joyfully, he added.

Later, the chief minister interacted with beneficiaries and officers from gas distribution companies.