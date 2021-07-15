Free vax at govt centres in still in high demand

PUNE With many beneficiaries struggling to get their Covid-19 vaccine appointments, for first and second jabs, by registering through the CoWin application, the demand for the same still outstrips private vaccination centres.

On Thursday, 97 private vaccination centres and 327 government centres inoculated beneficiaries in the district.

Vaibhav Pingale, a 47-year old beneficiary who works at a private firm in Pune, said that he has to take his second dose in the next few days.

“I am waiting to get a slot at a government facility as the jabs are free. Vaccination against Covid is important for all those who are stepping outside the house. And it is the responsibility of the government to provide us with free jabs. Why should I visit a private centre?” said Pingale.

Maya Lashkare, a 38-year-old beneficiary who is waiting for her first jab, said that she would prefer a government hospital where vaccination is free of cost.

“I have three daughters, of which two are above 18 years of age. And so we three need our jabs. I work as a house help and cannot afford to visit a private centre. Hence, my daughter tries every day to book a free slot on the CoWin application for the three of us,” said Lashkare.

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital said that as the vaccines are made available at government hospitals, the number of beneficiaries inoculated at private hospitals has reduced by 50 per cent.

“Beneficiaries now prefer free jabs. The idea of private centres is to inoculate as many beneficiaries as they can. Those who can afford vaccination, should visit private centres, so that more people are inoculated,” said Dr Oswal.

“We are hoping that the supply is regular and that more and more beneficiaries get the jabs as soon as possible,” said Dr Oswal.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (Medical), Pune circle, said that on Wednesday evening, Pune district received 118,000 doses of Covishield.

“Along with this, we have around 30,000 doses of Covaxin. With the current inoculation going on. We are expecting the next doses to come on July 18,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He added that private hospitals will not have to procure the vaccines through the CoWin application.

“Earlier, hospitals used to directly contact the supplier. Now they have to get the supply of vaccine from CoWin only,” said Dr Deshmukh.

As per the health department, a total of 43,543 beneficiaries were inoculated on Wednesday. So far a total of 4,926,341 beneficiaries have been inoculated with Covishield and 441,584 have been administered Covaxin. And 8,923 beneficiaries have been given Sputnik V in the district.