In a significant move to promote experiential learning and cultivate a scientific mindset among students, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has launched the development of Prayagraj’s first Science Park in Bahariya, an aspirational block situated in the district’s trans-Ganga region. From textbooks to experiments: Prayagraj set to build its first Science Park

The project aims to shift science education from a textbook-centric exercise into an engaging, hands-on learning experience. According to officials, the Science Park will enable students to understand scientific concepts through practical demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and activity-based learning modules.

Confirming the initiative, Prayagraj Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Anil Kumar said the Science Park will serve as an innovative educational space, allowing children to grasp scientific principles through direct observation and experimentation.

“The objective is not only to teach scientific concepts, but to enable students to experience and understand them through practical learning,” Kumar said.

Being developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the park will feature a range of science and mathematics models aimed at simplifying complex concepts and making learning more engaging. Through play-based and experiential learning activities, students will have the opportunity to explore scientific laws and mathematical principles in an interactive and enjoyable manner.

The proposed facility is expected to include working models demonstrating concepts such as levers, pulleys, periscopes, solar energy, sound, light, water conservation and gravity. These installations will allow students to witness scientific theories in action and better understand their real-life applications.

Officials believe the project will nurture curiosity, innovation and scientific thinking among children while complementing classroom instruction with practical exposure. Once completed, the Science Park will be the first facility of its kind in Prayagraj and is expected to emerge as a hub of educational innovation in the region.