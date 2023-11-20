FSDA raid on major retailers to check compliance with halal certification regulations

LUCKNOW The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team conducted a raid on Sahara Mall, the Reliance store in Vikas Nagar, Spencer store in Fun Mall, Patanjali stores in Vikas Nagar, and Apna Mega Mart in Gomti Nagar. This operation was part of the state government’s recent crackdown on inauthentic Halal-certified products. HT Image

The focus of the operation was to scrutinise cold drinks, meat, and dry fruits, verifying whether these Halal-certified products had obtained approval from state government agencies such as FSDA and FSSAI.

Additional commissioner of FSDA, SP Singh, said, “The team meticulously examined various Halal-certified products, and no items were found to be certified by private companies in violation of regulations.”

This intervention comes in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh state government’s swift action to ban the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food, medicines, and cosmetic items with Halal certification. The ban, effective immediately, is a proactive measure taken in the interest of public health and to mitigate confusion among consumers.

In response to the ban, the state government lodged FIRs against eight companies on Saturday, signaling a strong stance against non-compliance. SP Singh said, “In the interest of public health, the production, storage, distribution, and sale of Halal-certified edible items by private institutions lacking expertise in FSDA matters are prohibited in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. FSDA is committed to taking strict actions against those who violate the ban, ensuring the well-being of the public.”

