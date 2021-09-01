FYJC admissions: 80K seats vacant after first round

PUNE After the completion of the first regular round of admissions for class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC) admissions a total of 80,469 seats are vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the first round, of a total of 82,880 students registered for the online centralised admission process, only 30,816 students have been admitted.

From September 1 onwards, the second regular round of admissions begins and students who have not yet registered can register themselves.

Of the total 30,816 students admitted the most students have been admitted to the Science stream, which is 15,365. After that, 11,793 students have been admitted for Commerce followed by 2,994 students for Arts and 617 students for vocational courses.

In this first regular round, a total of 86,482 seats were available, for which 56,767 students applied and 38,858 students were allotted a college. Of the 38,858 students who gained admission, 22,665 students were given the college of their first preference, 6,147 students were given a college of their second preference and 3,401 students were given a college of their third preference.

“Fresh student registrations will continue for the next round. For such students who have confirmed their admission, the admission process is completed. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after Round 3. While on September 6, the junior colleges will upload status of admitted students on the website and display of quota-wise vacancy,” said said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.