FYJC CET registration for students of other boards from July 28 onwards

PUNE Students willing to appear for the Class 11 Common Entrance Test (CET) will have to register on the official website of the state board. Registration has resumed for students of the state board, while students of other boards will be able to register from Wednesday, July 28 onwards. These students will have to pay examination fees of ₹178, while for state-board students the examination is free. The CET examination is scheduled to be held on August 21.

As per guidelines issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the CET exam is optional and students willing to appear for the exams need to register through a mobile number or email ID. There will be two language options given - English and partly-English. If the student chooses partly-English, then Mathematics, Science and English papers will be in English language, while History, Civics and Geography will have the option of another language.

Student need to select the “ward” as per his/her temporary or permanent address. “Once the students complete the registration process, they can see the status on the official website through their registerd mobile number. And if students by any chance cannot complete their registration process, then he/she needs to do the registration process again,” said MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale.

The earlier deadline to register for the CET exams was July 26, but has now been extended till August 2 due to the technical glitches. When filling up the registration form students need to choose the examination centre and accordingly hall ticket will be provided online.

Website to register

To register for the Class 11 CET exams, go to:

http://cet.11thadmission.org.in