Banarasi Chat for G-20 guests onboard MV Sam Manekshaw

Banarasi Chat, Golgappas, Shikanji will be served to G-20 delegates as they board the MV Sam Manekshaw after attending G-20 meeting of chief agriculture economists on April 17. The MV Sam Manekshaw (HT Photo)

An official associated with MV Manekshaw operations, said that delicious Chat, Shikanji will be served to foreign guests. Chat will be specially prepared for them. Longlata may also be added to the menu.

Director Alaknanda Cruise, Vikas Malviya, who also operates MV Sam Maneksaw, said, “Yes. We are making special arrangements to give a grand welcome to G-20 guests on MV Sam Manekshaw. Banarasi cuisine will be served to them.”

The three-day meeting of the chief agriculture scientists of G-20 member countries will begin in Varanasi from April 17. After the meeting on April 17, the G-20 delegates will take a cruise ride to catch glimpses of Varanasi, in the evening.

MV Manekshaw has the capacity to carry 200 guests.