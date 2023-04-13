Home / Cities / Others / Banarasi Chat for G-20 guests onboard MV Sam Manekshaw

Banarasi Chat for G-20 guests onboard MV Sam Manekshaw

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 13, 2023 10:39 PM IST

An official associated with MV Manekshaw operations, said that delicious Chat, Shikanji will be served to foreign guests

Banarasi Chat, Golgappas, Shikanji will be served to G-20 delegates as they board the MV Sam Manekshaw after attending G-20 meeting of chief agriculture economists on April 17.

The MV Sam Manekshaw (HT Photo)
The MV Sam Manekshaw (HT Photo)

An official associated with MV Manekshaw operations, said that delicious Chat, Shikanji will be served to foreign guests. Chat will be specially prepared for them. Longlata may also be added to the menu.

Director Alaknanda Cruise, Vikas Malviya, who also operates MV Sam Maneksaw, said, “Yes. We are making special arrangements to give a grand welcome to G-20 guests on MV Sam Manekshaw. Banarasi cuisine will be served to them.”

The three-day meeting of the chief agriculture scientists of G-20 member countries will begin in Varanasi from April 17. After the meeting on April 17, the G-20 delegates will take a cruise ride to catch glimpses of Varanasi, in the evening.

MV Manekshaw has the capacity to carry 200 guests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meeting varanasi menu official + 2 more
meeting varanasi menu official + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out