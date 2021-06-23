Gang stealing transformer oil busted in Amritsar, five held

The police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in stealing oil from transformers with the arrest of five of its members during two separate operations.

Over 400 litres of stolen oil, 11 cans for storing and transporting the same and two SUVs —Tata Safari and Toyota Innova — were seized from the possession of the accused.

Police said the gang was active in the city for the past four months and committed 24 oil thefts. The accused used to sell the oil to one Sukhpreet Singh, alias Dana, of Chatiwind village. Sukhpreet would further sell it to transporters and autorickshaw drivers, said police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Mithu, of Atalghar village, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh, of Ghanupur Kale village, Karan of Chheharta, Manpreet Singh, alias Golu, of Chabhal Road area and Balwinder Singh, alias Bunty, of Khandwala area in Amritsar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Mithu was the gang’s kingpin. He said, “We had been receiving several complaints from PSPCL and the locals about the theft of oil from transformers causing disruption in power supply. All police stations were instructed to curb the crime. On Tuesday, our teams nabbed the accused.”

The accused used to sell the stolen oil for ₹40 to ₹50 to transporters. He said the accused have so far confessed to committing 24 incidents. Thousands of litres of oil have already been sold by the gang.

Two separate cases under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty receiving property) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, have been registered against the accused at Civil Lines and Division B police stations.