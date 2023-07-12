Rain: All 30 gates of Ganga Barrage opened

The Ganga has been rising steadily in Kanpur after the non-stop heavy rainfall in the plains and the mountains. For the first time in five years, all the 30 gates of the Ganga Barrage were opened after the water level upstream touched the warning mark of 113 meters. The Ganga Barrage in Kanpur (HT File Photo)

The danger mark in Kanpur is 114 meters but the water starts entering low-lying areas when the water level touches 113 meters.

The water level that is above 110 meters downstream could go up in the next four - five days after the water released from Narora Dam and Haridwar is expected to reach the dam in this period.

Narora Dam has released 77,077 cusecs of water while Haridwar released 1.75 lakh cusecs of water. According to statistics maintained at the special post in Shuklagunj to monitor water level, the water level went up by 46 cm on Wednesday on the Kanpur side and 32 cm on the Unnao side after the Ganga Barrage released 45,364 cusecs of water downstream towards Prayagraj.

According to officials in the irrigation department, an alert has been sounded in the Katri area that people living there should begin moving to higher ground. “We have intimated them that they will be evacuated at 24-hour notice,” a senior official said.