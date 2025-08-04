Ganga crosses danger mark in Varanasi; floods 84 ghats, displaces over 6K

The water level of Ganga in Varanasi surpassed the danger mark of 71.26 on Sunday, submerging all 84 ghats and flooding more than 24 localities and over 32 villages in the district. An inundated locality in Varanasi on Sunday. (RAJESH KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The flooding has displaced approximately 6,583 people in the district, compelling them to relocate to safer areas, including flood relief camps and other shelters.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at a level of 71.66 metres on Sunday. As a result, 14 steps of the Ganga Dwar at Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple have been submerged. The sculptures installed at Namo Ghat are also inundated. At Assi Ghat, the river water has overflowed onto the road, and it has reached near the gate of the Jagannath Temple. In response to the growing crowd, police have set up barricades in the area.

The flood has impacted 32 villages, including Ramchandipur, Rampur Dhab, and Shivdasa, as well as 24 urban localities like Salarpur, Daniyalpur, and Dashashwamedh Ghat. Over 1,469 farmers have lost 327.89 hectares of agricultural land to flooding. So far, 6,583 people have been displaced—1,182 in rural areas and 5,361 in urban zones. The district has set up 20 relief camps to support affected residents.

Rising water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers have worsened conditions for thousands in low-lying areas. On Saturday, the Varuna rose by 12 feet within seven hours, intensifying the flood crisis.

The NDRF has deployed eight boats, while the district administration has mobilised 42 boats to distribute flood relief kits, ORS packets, and meals. On Sunday alone, 17,137 food packets were distributed to those affected by the flood.

“Instructions have been issued to operate the relief camps at full capacity and to deploy both male and female constables there,” said district magistrate Satyendra Kumar. He inspected flood-affected areas on Sunday morning and distributed chocolates to children at a relief camp in Saraiya.

He added that instructions have been issued for continuous spraying of anti-larvae, fogging, and lime in waterlogged areas. Officials have also been directed to stay in touch with residents of affected areas and address their concerns promptly.