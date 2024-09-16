Ganga crosses warning level mark in Kashi; over 4000 affected by floods

With the Ganga flowing at 70.76 metres and crossing the warning level of 70.26 metres in Varanasi, the flood water has entered several low-lying areas in the district. A flood-hit area in Varanasi where people are using boats to commute. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

A total of 4,461 people are affected by the flood in the district. Three families affected by erosion in Mokalpur have been shifted to the relief camp.

Also, as many as 1601 people from 299 families are residing in the flood relief camps.

According to the Central Water Commission, rising trend is on and the Ganga was flowing at 70.76 metres mark on Sunday above the warning level of 70.26 metres. An increase of 5 cm per hour is being recorded. The danger point of Ganga in Varanasi district is 71.26 metres and HFL (highest flood level) is 73.90 metres.

At present, the Ganga is 50 cm above the warning point and 50 cm below the danger point.

Additional district Magistrate (finance/ revenue) Vandita Srivastava said that a total of 46 flood relief camps have been set up in the district, out of which 14 flood relief camps are functional.

As many as 1601 people from 299 families are residing in the above flood relief camps. More flood relief camps will be made functional as per requirement. Food, fruits, milk, drinking water along with all basic facilities are being provided to the people and families residing in the flood relief camps, added the ADM.

The health department has set up a medical camp in the flood relief camps. Fogging is being done in the camps by the municipal corporation, she said.

Due to rise in the water level of the Ganga, there is a reverse flow of water in the Varuna river, due to which a flood situation has arisen.

As many as 22 boats have been deployed for rescue and team of NDRF and Water Police are also doing relief and rescue work through motor boats in the district.

Apart from this, the water level is being monitored by continuously doing recce in the rivers, due to the increase in the water level, the operation of boats has been banned in view of the safety of the public.

The district administration is fully prepared to deal with the flood. Flood relief and rescue work is going on continuously.

At present, 8 wards of Tehsil Sadar, namely Salarpur, Saraiya, Hukulganj, Daniyalpur, Konia, Sikraul, Jaitpura and Chowkaghat and 5 villages Rampur Dhaba, Gobarha, Lutha Kala, Ramchandipur and Mokalpur are affected. In view of the flood, the officers are continuously visiting the flood affected areas.

The flood control room is functional 24X7, whose numbers are as follows:- 05422508550, 05422504170 and 9140037137.