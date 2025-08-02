Ganga crosses warning mark in Varanasi, NDRF on alert

The Ganga water level in Varanasi crossed the 70-meter mark on Friday and continues to rise at a rate of 4 centimeters per hour. On Friday, the river was flowing at 70.28 meters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert and fully prepared to handle any emergency situation, if required, informed officials. Ganga level rises at Dashashwamedh Ghat after monsoon rains. With the river rising at a rate of 4 centimetres per hour, the water level has reached 70.28 meters and floodwaters have begun entering several low-lying areas in the city. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the Central Water Commission, the warning level for the Ganga in Varanasi is 70.262 meters, the danger level is 71.262 meters, and the high flood level is 73.901 meters. With the river rising at a rate of 4 centimetres per hour, the water level has reached 70.28 meters and floodwaters have begun entering several low-lying areas in the city.

According to the district administration, continuous heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh over the past three days has caused the Ganga in Varanasi to reach the warning level, with the water expected to cross the danger mark soon. Floodwaters have entered several localities, including Konia, Salarpur, Hukulganj, and surrounding areas. Due to the reverse flow in the Varuna river, it has also swollen, leading to flooding in nearby low-lying areas.

Moreover, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam and deputy inspector general 11th NDRF Manoj Sharma jointly conducted a field inspection of the flood affected areas, including Ganga Ghats, Konia, Salarpur and Hukulganj.

During the inspection, divisional commissioner and NDRF DIG along with senior officials of the local administration, carried out a detailed review of flood preparedness, swift rescue operations, and the relief distribution system. They also held an in-depth discussion on formulating a coordinated strategy to minimize the impact of potential floods and ensure prompt and effective response during any emergency.

DIG Sharma stated that NDRF teams are in constant coordination with the local administration and are fully prepared to carry out swift relief and rescue operations in any situation.

Flood affected villages and mohallas

A total of 15 villages, including Rampur Dhaba, have been affected by the flood. In Rampur Dhaba, both the local population and agricultural land have suffered, while in the other 14 low-lying villages, agricultural fields have been impacted. So far, 294 farmers have been affected, with over 53 hectares of crops damaged due to the flooding.

A total of 10 localities, including Salarpur, Saraiya, Nakkhi Ghat, Daniyalpur Konia, Dhelwariya, Pul Kohna, Rasulgarh, Nagwan, and Pushkar Talab, have been affected by the flood. So far, 209 families have been relocated to flood relief camps, while 227 families have taken shelter at other safe locations. In total, 953 people are currently staying in relief camps and 1,066 are residing at alternative shelters.

Currently, 13 flood relief camps are operational, while a total of 46 have been identified across the district and kept ready for use. On Friday, 2,677 lunch packets were distributed, and 22 boats were deployed for relief and rescue operations.