Ganga water level in Varanasi recedes slowly, flood relief efforts underway

The Ganga water level in Varanasi is receding at a rate of 2 cm per hour but remains 80 cm above the danger mark, according to the Central Water Commission. At 6 PM on Wednesday, the river flowed at 72.02 metres in Varanasi, continuing the downward trend. Many of the localities in Varansi are still submerged in water though the water level is receding (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

With the flood situation still serious, the district administration has deployed 80 boats to assist residents in affected areas, including 20 motor boats, 44 large boats, 5 medium and 11 small boats. Additionally, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are operating with 19 motor boats.

Floods have damaged crops over 1,898 hectares, impacting 7,037 farmers. The assessment of crop losses is ongoing.

The flood has affected 53 villages and 28 wards and mohallas in the district. So far, 6,631 people from 1,443 families have been displaced and relocated to flood relief camps or other safe shelters. Of these, 3,752 people (796 families) are in relief camps, while 2,879 people (647 families) are staying in alternate safe locations.

In urban areas, 4,640 people from 988 families are housed in 23 relief camps across the district. The largest displacement is at Dhelwariya, where 740 people are sheltered in a camp set up at Ramjanki Temple. Other camps include Salarpur (446 people), Primary School Rampur Dhab (300), and Rampur Lawn Saraiya (360), with the rest distributed among various camps.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar visited the Kashi Integrated Command and Control Centre to review the flood response efforts. He instructed officials to remain vigilant and monitor flood-affected areas around the clock, ensuring timely information flow to relevant authorities.

Together with Mayor Ashok Tiwari, the district magistrate conducted an aerial survey of affected locations such as Harischandra Ghat, Harshad Ghat, Ravidas Ghat, Samne Ghat and Gyan Pravah using a Water Police motorboat.

During the visit, relief materials were distributed to flood-affected residents. The DM assured them that every effort would be made to address their problems and prevent further hardships.