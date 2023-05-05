Umesh Pal murder: Asad, Ghulam used forged Aadhaar cards in Delhi

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam used forged Aadhaar cards during their stay in Delhi, revealed investigations. The duo managed to get the forged Aadhaar cards in different names and addresses with the help of Atiq’s associates in Delhi, police said. (Pic for representation)

Police officials said that the Aadhaar cards were made on address of a locality near Jamia Milia Islamia University. Asad’s name in the forged Aadhaar card was ‘Salman Mansoori’ while that of Ghulam was ‘Taufiq Ali’. The forged Aadhaar cards were provided by a friend of one Khalid who was arrested by Delhi police in connection with firearm smuggling, informed a senior police official.

Both Asad and Ghulam were killed in an encounter with the UP STF near Jhansi on April 13.

Officials investigating the case said the duo reached Kanpur on a bike after the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel on February 24. The duo then reached Noida in a bus and alighted near the Botanical Garden. An old and trusted associate of Atiq picked them up and dropped Asad and Ghulam in South Delhi.

After declaration of reward of ₹5 lakh on Asad and other shooters by the UP government, Asad and Ghulam panicked and started searching for a safer hideout. On Atiq’s brother Ashraf’s behest, the firearms smugglers Khalid, Zeeshan and Javed took Asad and Ghulam to a hideout. Khalid then provided two fake Aadhaar cards to Asad and Ghulam to hide their real identities, the officials said.

Officials said that questioning from firearm smugglers arrested by the special cell of Delhi police revealed that Asad and Ghulam had stayed in Delhi and were using forged Aadhaar cards.

Investigations have also revealed that Atiq had benami properties worth several crores in Delhi and NCR region. He made investments in dairy and real estate business in Delhi through his partners.

Atiq often used to stay at the homes of his partners and associates in Delhi when he was Phulpur MP.