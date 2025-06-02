The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made payment of garbage user charge an optional feature on the property tax submission portal, two months after it made it mandatory along with property tax collection, civic officials said. However, the user charge has not yet been completely rolled back. Garbage user charge and property tax de-linked in Delhi

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the BJP government had promised to provide relief from the property tax and as a first step the two charges have been de-linked.

“For people who were not able to file their taxes to avail the early tax filing rebate (till June 30), now they can opt out of the user charge option in the portal. The complete roll back will be decided by the standing committee formation,” the mayor said.

The standing committee controls the finances of the corporation and its formation has been stuck over the last 2.5 years due to political and legal tussle between the BJP and the AAP. However, the corporation had started levying the user charge from April 2025 without getting it cleared from the panel or the house while citing a 2018 notification on solid waste management bye laws was issued in January 2018.The notification said that a user fee of ₹50 per month be levied from houses or dwelling units up to 50 sqm area, ₹100 for houses from 50-200 sqm and ₹200 per month for houses above 200 sqm area.

MCD on May 21 passed a resolution seeking “suspension of garbage user charge.” The resolution seeks that a committee be set up to review the user charges and it should be kept in abeyance till a new policy is formed based on the committee’s report.