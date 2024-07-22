Gauhati HC issues summons to BJP MP from Assam over alleged poll irregularities

The Gauhati high court on Monday issued summons to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Krimganj, Kripanath Mallah, for alleged irregularities committed by him during campaigning and on the day of polling in the Parliament elections 2024. Krimganj MP Kripanath Mallah. (File)

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi issued summons to Mallah, the returning officer for the seat and the Election Commission, based on an election petition filed by Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, the Congress candidate from the seat, who lost to the winning candidate by a margin of 18,360 votes. Mallah secured 545,093 votes while Choudhury got 526,733.

In his petition, Choudhury alleged that Mallah had indulged in rigging, booth capturing and bribery, and sought his election to be declared null and void.

The petition alleged that booth capturing took place in 47 polling stations, which constitute almost double the number of votes than the margin of victory between Mallah and Choudhury.

Choudhury also questioned the integrity of the voting process. After polling got over in Karimganj, EC stated that total voter turnout in the seat was 11,36,538, which after adding postal ballots totaled to 11,43,796. But on the date of counting, the total number of votes counted in the seat was 11,47,607—an additional 3,811 votes were counted.

Highlighting the need to decide the case in a time-bound manner, the high court issued summons to Mallah, the returning officer and the EC. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on August 19.