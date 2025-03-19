GDA approves Tulsi Niketan redevelopment plan

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) board on Tuesday approved initiation of the redevelopment of about 2,292 flats and 60 shops at its Tulsi Niketan scheme where flats have become dilapidated and are unfit for occupancy. Meanwhile, in the board meeting, the board also cleared a proposal for freezing the rates of GDA’s unsold inventory for FY 25-26. (HT Photo)

Developed in 1989-90 by the GDA, the scheme spreads over about 56,639 square metre (sqm) area. Officials said that the scheme is located adjacent to the Wazirabad Road (near Delhi border) and about 3-4 feet lower than the normal ground level. Further, the flats here have become dilapidated due to waterlogging during monsoon and lack of maintenance.

In 2009, a study by IIT Roorkee said in a report to GDA that the buildings’ structure deteriorated due to lack of regular maintenance. In 2018, a study by Jamila Milia Islamia said: “It is recommended to dismantle such units as they have distorted to such an extent that there retrofitting and rehabilitation could be costlier than new construction.”

GDA vice-chairperson Atul Vats said that three major points put up in the proposal were discussed in the board.

“All three points related to the redevelopment plan were approved. We can now say that we have moved towards the initiation of redevelopment at Tulsi Niketan. A tripartite-agency will conduct a survey of the scheme. It will also include members from the district urban development agency (DUDA) and the municipal corporation. The Lucknow development authority has taken some steps in this regard and these will also be studied. The request for proposal will be floated and the works for the redevelopment will be taken up on public-private-partnership basis,” he said.

On March 3, a committee of GDA officials had deliberated on three points related to redevelopment. On Tuesday, those points were taken up by the board. The committee opined that a survey of occupants at Tulsi Niketan be carried out to find if they are original allottees or residing as unregistered power of attorney holders, or residing without any documents; a legal opinion should be obtained, in case cancellation of properties is to be made in cases where original allottees were not residing; and, expression of interest should be invited for the redevelopment plan, based on case studies and prevalent policies.

The authority also held several meetings with residents. But maximum occupants lacked registries. They were residing as unregistered power of attorney holders.

Meanwhile, in the board meeting, the board also cleared a proposal for freezing the rates of GDA’s unsold inventory for FY 25-26. Officials said that the decision was taken as the properties have remained unsold for almost 7-8 years now in different schemes.

The balance of unsold properties at present is about 1,531. These are valued at about ₹534.11 crore. Officials said that the unsold inventory includes different category of flats in schemes like Indraprastha, Madhuban Bapudham, Koyal Enclave, and Sanjaypuri schemes.

“The board approved the proposal to freeze the rates of the unsold properties for FY 2025-26. Since they remained unsold, there was no point to increase the rates and thereby reducing chances of their disposal,” Vats added.